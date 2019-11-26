Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Works on side Tuesday

Hooper (knee) worked on a side field with the Falcons' training staff during Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Hooper seems poised to log a DNP for a second straight day. Until his sprained MCL wanes enough for him to get on the practice field, he'll yield reps to Jaeden Graham, who is the sole healthy TE on the roster with Luke Stocker (back) also in recovery mode.

