Falcons' Austin Larkin: Breaks out against Dolphins
Larkin collected a team-high six tackles, along with two QB hits, one sack and one tackle for loss during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.
The second-year man out of Purdue was one of the few bright spots Thursday in what was mostly an underwhelming performance for the Falcons defense -- allowing four touchdowns and two field goals on Miami's 12 offensive drives. General manager Thomas Dimitroff complimented the 24-year-old defensive end after the exhibition, saying that Larkin "Gets around the corner well with athleticism. He's not the fastest guy, but he plays fast." Larkin faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the active roster with ample depth at defensive end, but he could be in the process of earning himself a shot elsewhere, should things not work out in Atlanta for 2019.
