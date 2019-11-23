Falcons' Austin Larkin: Picked up by Falcons
The Falcons promoted Larkin to their 53-man roster Saturday.
Larkin just signed with the Falcons' practice squad earlier in the week, so his promotion comes relatively quick. However, he is familiar with the team, as he spent training camp with the club. He is expected to provide depth at defensive end and presumably contribute on special teams.
