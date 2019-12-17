Play

Larkin was promoted to the Falcons' 53-man roster Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was promoted to the active roster in late November and appeared in one game before being waived, and he'll now receive another chance on the 53-man roster. Larkin provides depth at defensive end with Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) sent to injured reserve and Vic Beasley (undisclosed) and Allen Bailey (personal) not fully available.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories