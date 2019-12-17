Larkin was promoted to the Falcons' 53-man roster Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was promoted to the active roster in late November and appeared in one game before being waived, and he'll now receive another chance on the 53-man roster. Larkin provides depth at defensive end with Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) sent to injured reserve and Vic Beasley (undisclosed) and Allen Bailey (personal) not fully available.