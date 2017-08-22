Play

Pasztor is still nursing a pectoral injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Pasztor recently inked a deal with the Falcons. It's not sure how serious the pectoral issue is but the team didn't seem overly concerned.

