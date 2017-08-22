Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Dealing with pectoral issue
Pasztor is still nursing a pectoral injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Pasztor recently inked a deal with the Falcons. It's not sure how serious the pectoral issue is but the team didn't seem overly concerned.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Inks deal with Falcons•
-
Jaguars re-sign right tackle Austin Pasztor•
-
Jaguars place T Pasztor on IR, sign LB Edds•
-
Jags have decision to make at right tackle•
-
Report: Jaguars OL Austin Pasztor suffers torn hamstring•
-
Jaguars OL Austin Pasztor sustains hamstring injury Week 13•
