Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Inks deal with Falcons
Pasztor signed with the Falcons on Saturday, Vaughn Mcclure of ESPN.com reports.
Pasztor last started at right tackle for the Browns, but will now reportedly get an opportunity to compete for the swing tackle spot behind starters Ryan Schraeder and Jake Matthews.
