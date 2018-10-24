Pasztor re-signed with the Falcons on Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Pasztor landed on waivers after failing to secure a 53-man roster spot out of preseason. After going unclaimed, the 27-year-old has awaited an opportunity to latch on with an active roster. That finally arose this week after the Falcons placed Brandon Fusco (ankle) on injured reserve. Pasztor shouldn't require too much time getting up to speed after appearing in seven games for the Falcons last season.

