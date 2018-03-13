Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Signs one-year extension
Pasztor signed a one-year extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Pasztor appeared in seven games last season for the Falcons and has recorded 43 starts across six seasons in the NFL. The 27-year-old provides the Falcons with offensive line depth.
More News
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Inactive Sunday•
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Dealing with pectoral issue•
-
Falcons' Austin Pasztor: Inks deal with Falcons•
-
Jaguars re-sign right tackle Austin Pasztor•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.