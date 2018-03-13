Play

Pasztor signed a one-year extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pasztor appeared in seven games last season for the Falcons and has recorded 43 starts across six seasons in the NFL. The 27-year-old provides the Falcons with offensive line depth.

