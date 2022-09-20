Williams had zero carries but hauled in his only target for six yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Williams finished second among running backs with 23 offensive snaps during the season opener, but he saw a reduced workload with rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier active for his first career NFL game. Williams played 15 offensive snaps and recorded just one touch. With Damien Williams (ribs) on IR, it appears like Allgeier will be the primary backup to Cordarrelle Patterson, while Avery continues to operate in a limited role.