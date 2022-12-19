Williams had zero carries but caught both of targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Caleb Huntley (ankle) played just two snaps before leaving the game in the first half, which opened up a few more opportunities for Williams, who played 10 offensive snaps and caught multiple passes for the third time this season. However, even if Huntley misses extended time, Williams likely remains irrelevant in fantasy as long as Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson are available.