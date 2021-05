The Falcons selected Williams in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Williams may or may not be able to offer quality reps at corner, but if his 5-foot-8, 187-pound frame makes him non-viable as a cornerback he'll at least be an interesting returner. He returned six punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns at Boise State, so that's clearly his strength as a prospect.