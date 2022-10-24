Williams rushed once for four yards and failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. He also returned two punts for 64 yards.

Williams saw his smallest offensive role of the season as Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley once again dominated the running back snaps in Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) absence. However, Williams did make an impact on special teams by recording a 56-yard punt return at the end of the first half that setup a last-second, 43-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.