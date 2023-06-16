The Falcons placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Chris Bair of the team's official site reports.

This move was expected after head coach Arthur Smith said Williams had torn his ACL during an offseason workout. The return man recently underwent season-ending surgery and will attempt to get heathy for the 2024 campaign. In his absence, Cordarrelle Patterson will presumably take over as the primary kick returner, while Mike Hughes and Josh Ali will compete for punt-return opportunities.