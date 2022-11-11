Williams rushed four times for 25 yards in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.
Williams played on just nine of the Falcons' 63 offensive snaps as the team's No. 4 running back. The second-year rusher has fallen down the depth chart with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson in the past two games. Williams instead saw most of his work on special teams, playing 90% of special teams snaps in the contest. With Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley all healthy, the 24-year-old will be hard-pressed to produce for fantasy purposes going forward. Williams and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
