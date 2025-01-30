Williams did not record a carry or target across 17 regular-season games in 2024, but he did finish with 408 kick return yards and 185 punt return yards.

After sitting out the entire 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL in his knee, Williams was able to earn a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster for the 2024 campaign. With the Falcons' backfield dominated by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Williams was exclusively used on special teams as a returner on both kickoffs and punts, but he managed to record six tackles (two solo) while on coverage duties. Williams will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should get plenty of interest from teams looking to add a return specialist who could also contribute out of the backfield.