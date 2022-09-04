Williams made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster Tuesday, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Williams, a fifth-round pick out of Boise State, was drafted as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made his biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons transitioned Williams to a running back this offseason with the hope of capitalizing on some of his return skills, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. Williams is projected to be the top return man again this year, but barring injuries, he likely won't garner a major offensive role.
