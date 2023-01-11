Williams finished the 2022 campaign with 22 rushing attempts for 109 yards and a touchdown across 17 appearances. He also caught 13 of 14 targets for 61 yards and complied 605 return yards.

Williams was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a defensive back and return man, but the Boise State product was converted to running back ahead of the 2022 campaign. With Damien Williams out of the picture after Week 1 due to a rib injury, Avery Williams quickly worked his way up the running back depth chart and saw a decent role during the campaign given his circumstances. However, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson dominated the backfield work, which left limited opportunities for Williams and Caleb Huntley. Williams has two years remaining on his rookie contract and figures to have a solid shot at a roster spot next year due to his return abilities, but he'll also have a chance to carve out a larger offensive role following a full offseason at his new position.