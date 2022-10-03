Williams rushed once for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over Cleveland. He also returned one punt for 18 yards.
The Falcons went run-heavy in the second half as Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Williams all got in on the act, while Cordarrelle Patterson took a backseat after being featured in the first half. Williams played just seven offensive snaps and continues to garner a small depth role, totaling eight touches for 51 yards across four games.
