Williams rushed once for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over Cleveland. He also returned one punt for 18 yards.

The Falcons went run-heavy in the second half as Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Williams all got in on the act, while Cordarrelle Patterson took a backseat after being featured in the first half. Williams played just seven offensive snaps and continues to garner a small depth role, totaling eight touches for 51 yards across four games.