Williams (knee) participated in Atlanta's OTAs on Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Williams missed all of the Falcons' 2023 campaign due to a knee injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Since entering the NFL in 2021, Williams has primarily been a return man, accumulating 445 punt return yards and 803 kick return yards across two seasons. Now that Williams has returned to the field, he's expected to compete for Atlanta's top punt and kick returner spot once again throughout the offseason.