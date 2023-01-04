Williams (foot) logged a full practice Friday, Ashton Edmunds of the Falcons' official site reports.
Williams was forced out of the team's Week 17 game with the Cardinals and could not return. However, after a couple of days off the field, the second-year-pro was able to return and participate in full. He should be able to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers.
