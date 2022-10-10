Williams rushed three times for 11 yards and one touchdown while catching both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-15 loss versus Tampa Bay.

Williams, who played defensive back during his rookie campaign, was converted to running back this offseason. He garnered a small reserve role through the first four weeks, totaling six touches for 51 yards, but with Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) sidelined, Williams saw an expanded role and secured his first career NFL touchdown in Week 5. Despite the score, Williams is still firmly behind rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley on the depth chart. However, Williams does appear to have the most versatility out of the aforementioned trio, so he could continue to steal snaps in a third-down role, though all of Atlanta's running backs face another stiff test against the 49ers in Week 6.