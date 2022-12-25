Williams logged three carries for 16 yards and reeled in all two targets for 14 yards during Saturday's 17-9 loss versus the Ravens.

With Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out, Williams stepped up as the Falcons' No. 3 running back and totaled five touches for just the second time this season. He made the most of his increased offensive opportunity by recording a season-high 30 yards from scrimmage while also operating as the team's primary punt and kick returner. As long as Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson are healthy, Williams likely remains irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues, but he's certainly a player to monitor now that he's in line for increased work during Atlanta's final two regular season games.