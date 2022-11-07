Williams had zero rushing attempts but reeled in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss versus the Chargers.

With Cordarrelle Patterson back from IR, Williams saw his role reduced even more, garnering just three offensive snaps. When he's in the game, the converted defensive back is a pass-catching threat, but as long as Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley are healthy, Williams' fantasy potential is severely limited.