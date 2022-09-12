Williams rushed twice for seven yards and caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Williams, a 2021 fifth-round pick, was converted from defensive back to running back this offseason and stood out during training camp. The rookie Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch for Week 1, leaving Damien Williams and Williams as the only backups behind Cordarrelle Patterson. Damien left the game briefly due to a rib injury, which allowed Avery to finish with 23 offensive snaps -- second most among running backs behind Patterson. Avery's offensive production wasn't head turning, but it's an encouraging sign to see him involved early on. He also returned three punts for 42 yards, including a 18-yard return in the third quarter.