The Falcons announced Thursday that Williams will move to running back for the 2022 season.

The 2021 fifth-round pick appeared in 15 games for the Falcons as a rookie and registered 22 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defense. The defensive back also operated as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 153 punt-return yards. Atlanta will look to capitalize off his return abilities by seeing what the Boise State product can do as a running back in 2022. The Falcons had success utilizing former return-specialist Cordarrelle Patterson in a multitude of ways last season and will attempt to do something similar with Williams this year.