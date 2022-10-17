Williams totaled two carries for six yards and hauled in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 28-14 victory against the 49ers. He also returned two punts for 48 yards and one kickoff for 28 yards.

Williams played only seven offensive snaps and was the clear No. 3 RB behind Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. However, Williams did see three touches in his limited action, which suggests the Falcons want to get him involved when he's on the field. Over his last four appearances, the converted running back has totaled 10 touches for 59 yards and one score.