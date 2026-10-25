Terrell (back/illness) is inactive against the 49ers on Sunday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell was already listed as questionable due to a back injury, but he also picked up an illness Saturday, and the combination of ailments are enough for him to miss his first game of the season. A.J. Terrell was activated from injured reserve and figures to start at outside cornerback opposite Mike Hughes, with C.J. Henderson, Mike Ford and Robert Longerbeam all providing depth in the secondary.