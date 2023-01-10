Atlanta signed Baylor to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Baylor signed with the Packers in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, but he was waived in mid-August. The running back then went unsigned before joining the Falcons' practice squad Sept. 15. Baylor recorded 227 carries for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final collegiate season, and he'll look to carve out a roster spot as a potential backup behind Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason.