Wesley (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wesley spent the entirety of the 2023 season on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury, but the offensive lineman, now healthy, will have another shot to crack the team's 53-man roster in 2024. The 24-year-old has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut after starting seven games with the Seattle Sea Dragons during the 2023 XFL campaign.