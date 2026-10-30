Collins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins has strung together five consecutive full practices since being designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 22. His ability to practice in full indicates that he's past his lingering hip injury, although he would have to be activated from IR by Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's NFC South tilt. Collins' return would bolster the Falcons' depth at wide receiver and give the team an additional contributor on special teams.