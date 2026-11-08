Atlanta activated Collins (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, though he remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Collins had been on IR all season before he was activated Saturday. He was designated to return Oct. 22 and was a full participant in all three practice sessions this week, though it's still not certain that he'll be active Sunday. If Collins does suit up, he'll be helping to replace the snaps vacated by depth wideout Zachariah Branch, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.