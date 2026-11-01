Collins (hip) has been ruled out for Sundays' game against the Buccaneers and will remain on injured reserve, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins isn't quite ready to make his 2026 regular-season debut despite logging a trio of full practices during Week 8 prep. He's been working through a hip injury since training camp, but his ability to practice without restrictions indicates that he's close to being cleared to play. Collins' next chance to play is Week 9 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 8.