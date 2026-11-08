Collins (hip) is listed as active Sunday against the Bengals in Madrid, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

On cut-down day on Aug. 30, the Falcons placed Collins on IR with a designation to return, which would have allowed him to practice as early as Week 3 prep. Instead, his hip injury kept him out of drills until Week 7, when his 21-day window opened, but he sat out the last two games before Atlanta finally activated him Saturday. With Zachariah Branch sidelined Sunday due to a hamstring issue, Collins will serve as a reserve WR along with Chris Blair behind Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus.