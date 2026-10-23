Collins (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Collins opened the season on injured reserve due to a hip injury, but he was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and strung together an LP-FP-FP practice log during Week 7 prep. He would need to be activated from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's contest. If he's cleared to play, then most of Collins' work would likely come on special teams, though he would be in the mix for some snaps on offense if Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) is not cleared to play against San Francisco.