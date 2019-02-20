Garland will not return to the Falcons in 2019, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Garland has played in 30 games for Atlanta over the past two seasons, starting seven of them. However, it seems he wasn't deemed to be a fit in new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's offensive system. Garland will thus become an unrestricted free agent March 13.

