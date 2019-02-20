Falcons' Ben Garland: Done with Atlanta
Garland will not return to the Falcons in 2019, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Garland has played in 30 games for Atlanta over the past two seasons, starting seven of them. However, it seems he wasn't deemed to be a fit in new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's offensive system. Garland will thus become an unrestricted free agent March 13.
More News
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: In line for starting role•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Back in action Friday•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Remains sidelined with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII