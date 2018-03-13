Falcons' Ben Garland: Receives second-round tender
Garland has been bestowed a second-round tender, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Set to become a restricted free agent upon the commencement of the new league year Wednesday, Garland was slapped with a second-round tender by the Falcons. Interested teams will need to surrender a second-round draft choice in order to acquire the veteran offensive guard, and Atlanta will be afforded the opportunity to match any offer before the transaction becomes finalized. Garland spent the beginning stages of his career bouncing between practice squad and backup duties, before a late-season injury to starting guard Andy Levitre presented him with substantial playing time over the final five games of the season.
