Garland (calf) did not participate in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta's backup left guard has been dealing with a strained calf for upwards of four weeks, and the timetable for his return to team activities remains unclear. With starter Andy Levitre (elbow) announced as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, the Falcons find themselves stretched thin on the interior offensive line.

