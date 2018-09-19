Garland (calf) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With the announcement that Andy Levitre (triceps) is down for the remainder of the season, it's encouraging to see Garland working his way back into the fold. The coaching staff wants to get Garland some reps this week in practice, as he is the primary backup option at both right and left guard should either starter -- Brandon Fusco or Wes Schweitzer -- suffer an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories