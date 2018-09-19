Falcons' Ben Garland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Garland (calf) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
With the announcement that Andy Levitre (triceps) is down for the remainder of the season, it's encouraging to see Garland working his way back into the fold. The coaching staff wants to get Garland some reps this week in practice, as he is the primary backup option at both right and left guard should either starter -- Brandon Fusco or Wes Schweitzer -- suffer an injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...