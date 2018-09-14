Falcons' Ben Garland: Ruled out for Week 2
Garland (knee) will not play against the Panthers on Sunday., Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Garland continues to nurse a calf injury sustained in the preseason. The backup left guard also missed the team's season opener against the Eagles, and a timetable for his return to the field remains unclear. The Falcons may find themselves without depth on the interior offensive line, with starter Andy Levitre (elbow) limited in practice earlier this week.
