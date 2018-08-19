Garland suffered a muscle strain and has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's unclear exactly where Garland suffered the strain, but it is severe enough for the guard to be ruled out nearly a week in advance. It's unclear whether or not Garland will take part in any of the Falcons' practices this week either.

