Garland (muscle strain) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Garland will miss his second straight preseason contest as a result of the issue, leaving the Falcons with a little less depth on the offensive line against the Jaguars. There's still no indication of when the team expects him back in action.

