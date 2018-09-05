Falcons' Ben Garland: Won't play Thursday
Garland (calf) will not suit up against the Eagles on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Garland continues to nurse the injury sustained three weeks ago prior to a preseason game against the Jaguars. A recovery timeline remains unknown, and the Falcons will enter Thursday's opener against the Eagles with less depth on the offensive line.
