Falcons' Bijan Robinson: Agrees to three-year extension

Robinson and the Falcons have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Robinson's three-year pact includes $51 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. With a new deal in place, the 2023 first-rounder, who hadn't been participating in training camp practices, is slated to rejoin his teammates on the field, where he'll reclaim his role as the clear-cut top option in an Atlanta backfield that also includes Brian Robinson, Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter and Cash Jones. With Robinson's contract situation settled, attention now turns to fellow elite fantasy back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has been a training camp hold-in as he seeks an extension with the Lions.