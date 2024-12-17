Robinson rushed 22 times for 125 yards and brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Falcons' 15-9 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Robinson had clear control of the Falcons' ground game once again, although backfield mate Tyler Allgeier logged 12 carries of his own as part of a run-centric game plan. Robinson eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season in the process with a figure that qualified as a new season high. The second-year back has now encouragingly logged at least 22 carries in three straight contests, and he could potentially put together an even better performance against the Giants' suspect run defense in a Week 16 home matchup.