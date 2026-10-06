Robinson rushed 19 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Fresh off a 194-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Packers that kicked off the Week 3 slate back on Sept. 24, a well-rested Robinson put together a very similar performance, albeit with a slight reduction in workload. Robinson set the tone just three plays into the contest, capping off the opening possession with a 59-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field. He came back just before the opening period ending with a four-yard scoring rush, and he then ceded three other red-zone opportunities in the second half to backfield mate Brian Robinson. Bijan already has 494 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground through his first four contests, and the switch to Michael Penix at quarterback has led to the star running back's top two efforts to date this season. Robinson next takes aim at a tough Ravens defense in a Week 5 home matchup Sunday night.