Robinson (illness) wasn't listed Wednesday on the Falcons' first Week 8 practice report, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Robinson was the subject of some angst in the fantasy realm for his unexpected limited usage this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, but an illness was chalked up as the reason he earned just one carry and no targets on 11 offensive snaps. He told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Wednesday's session that he was a full participant, which came to pass with the release of the Falcons' first practice report of the week. Robinson thus is poised to return to the workload that he handled for the first six weeks of the season (17.7 touches per game) this Sunday at Tennessee.