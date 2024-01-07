Robinson rushed 11 times for 28 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 48-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Robinson scuffled on the ground throughout the afternoon but paced the team in both receptions and receiving yards. The talented rookie also recorded a 71-yard touchdown reception his longest catch of the season. Robinson finishes his first NFL campaign with under 50 rushing yards in three of his last five games, a downturn that helped land him just short of 1,000 rushing yards (976); however, he complemented those numbers with a 58-487-4 line through the air, and a more aggressive offensive philosophy in 2024 could facilitate a true breakout season.