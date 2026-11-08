Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught six of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Bengals.

Backup Khalil Herbert handled just three touches, as Robinson dominated the workload in the Atlanta backfield with his usual No. 2, Brian Robinson (hamstring), on the shelf. It was the first time since Week 4 that Bijan had reached the century mark in rushing yards, and also the first time since that game against the Saints he's gotten into the end zone. Robinson will look to build upon this effort in Week 10 against Kansas City.