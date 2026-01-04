Robinson rushed 15 times for 33 yards and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Falcons' 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Fresh off a memorable 195-yard effort on the ground against the Rams on Monday night, Robinson was stonewalled by a Saints defense that had frequently been vulnerable to the run over the course of the season, albeit while having a rushing touchdown called back due to an offensive holding penalty. Robinson's yardage tally on the ground was his lowest since Week 8, but despite Sunday's downturn, the 2023 first-round pick finished the 2025 campaign with a career-high 1,478 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and a career-best 79-820-4 receiving line while playing in all 17 games for the second consecutive season.