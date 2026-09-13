Robinson rushed 21 times for 83 yards and brought in eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing neither and recovering one.

The Falcons' offense was hamstrung by the fact it was down to its third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, who was also battling back spasms leading into the game. Robinson still toughed out yards on the ground throughout the afternoon, and he was the Rush's safety valve early and often. Robinson comfortably led his squad in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his 23-yard catch-and-run TD grab late in the first quarter served as Atlanta's only touchdown of the afternoon. The fourth-year pro will remain in a workhorse role for as long as he's healthy, and the star running back could see an upgrade at quarterback for a Week 2 divisional home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday if either Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) or Michael Penix (knee) are able to prove healthy enough to garner active status.